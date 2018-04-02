Flag Raising Ceremony Kicks Off Donate Life Month

With a few good tugs, a flag proclaiming “DONATE LIFE” was hoisted into position high overhead in front of Sanford Health in Bemidji. Today kicked off a month of raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor.

Kara Dandar, a live donor herself, spoke at the ceremony about her experience. She says that while it was a long and sometimes stressful process, she says it was all worth it. Bonnie Anderson, who also spoke at the ceremony, is a two-time kidney recipient, and is grateful that someone was willing to share the gift of life.

For those that give, it’s rewarding seeing the difference you can make in someone’s life. The Donate Life flag will fly outside of Sanford Health in Bemidji throughout the month of April as a reminder that anyone can help save a life.

For more information on how you can donate life and be a donor, click here: http://www.donatelifemn.org