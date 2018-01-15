Five Injured, Including Three Children, In Garrison Crash

Five people, including three children under the age of 12, were injured in a car crash in Garrison on Friday night.

A 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 20-year-old Nicholas Pierce, of Byron, MN, was traveling north on Highway 169 near Mile Post 232 when it struck a 2008 Saturn Aura, driven by Jessi Nayquonabe, 39, of Garrison, while attempting to turn left. Both cars were severely damaged in the crash.

One of Pierce’s passengers, Corey Kohn, 25, of Rochester, MN, sustained non-life threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Nayquonabe was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries while three minor passengers, ages 11, 6, and 1, were all transported to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were listed in the Minnesota State Patrol report as “Snow/Icy” and none of the occupants in the Saturn were wearing seat belts.