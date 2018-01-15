DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Five Injured, Including Three Children, In Garrison Crash

Clayton Castle
Jan. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

Five people, including three children under the age of 12, were injured in a car crash in Garrison on Friday night.

A 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 20-year-old Nicholas Pierce, of Byron, MN, was traveling north on Highway 169 near Mile Post 232 when it struck a 2008 Saturn Aura, driven by Jessi Nayquonabe, 39, of Garrison, while attempting to turn left. Both cars were severely damaged in the crash.

One of Pierce’s passengers, Corey Kohn, 25, of Rochester, MN, sustained non-life threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Nayquonabe was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries while three minor passengers, ages 11, 6, and 1, were all transported to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were listed in the Minnesota State Patrol report as “Snow/Icy” and none of the occupants in the Saturn were wearing seat belts.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

UPDATED: Highway 2 Reopens

Truck Hits Pole Mid-Air After Rear-Ending Another Vehicle; Two Injured

Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Pequot Lakes Woman Faces Fraud Charges

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

Two Sisters Share Message of Hope Through Figure Skating

Sisters; Cora and Jamie are passionate about helping others. “I think it is fantastic that the girls are wanting to teach other girls,” said
Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Two Sisters Share Message of Hope Through Figure Skating

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

"The Hill Bar & Restaurant" Owners Look to Public For Help

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Six Kids Checked For Injuries After Sunday Morning Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

State Fairgrounds To Get $11.1 Million In Improvements In 2018

Posted on Jan. 15 2018

Bemidji Boys Swimming And Diving Hosts Invitational

Posted on Jan. 13 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.