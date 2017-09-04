Five Injured In Cass County Crash

Five people were injured when a car was rear-ended while making a left turn in Cass County on Saturday afternoon.

A 1993 Honda Civic Del Sol, driven by 31-year-old Ashley Bartels, was turning left onto Ah Gwahching Rd. from Highway 371 in Cass County when it was struck by a 2012 GMC Terrain.

Both Bartels and the passenger in the Honda Civic, Michael Jackson, 52, were taken to Park Rapids Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All three occupants of the GMC Terrain; 18-year-old Kelli Elston, 18-year-old Audrey Remer, and 15-year-old Olivia Remer; were taken to Park Rapids Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.