Five Injured After SUV Crashes Into School Bus In Bagley

Nathan Green
Feb. 8 2019
No students were on a school bus that was involved in a crash in Bagley early this afternoon, but the State Patrol says five people were injured in the collision.

Photos submitted to Lakeland News indicate that the front end of the bus appears to have been damaged in the crash. A witness said the other vehicle involved looked heavily damaged.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 33-year-old Megan Reed of Cloquet was westbound on Highway 2. The bus pulled out from Park Avenue to go eastbound on 2 when it was hit by the SUV. Reed, along with her husband Adam and their two young children, were all taken to Sanford Bagley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, 58-year-old Felry Larson of Bagley, was also taken to Sanford Bagley with non-life-threatening injuries. The patrol says roads had snow and ice on them at the time of the crash.

