Five Guys Holds Grand Opening in Baxter With a Familiar Face

Nathan Green — Feb. 7 2020

Five Guys, the popular burger joint, had its grand opening today in the Brainerd/Baxter area with a familiar face involved.

Kris Humphries, the former Minnesota basketball star and NBA Lottery pick, was in town Friday for his sixth ribbon cutting in the state of Minnesota. In 2009, Humphries, along with his father William and cousin Alex, bought their first Five Guys restaurant in his mother’s hometown of Saint Cloud. On Friday, they opened in some more familiar territory for the Minnesota kid.

The newest Five Guys is located just off of Highway 371 on Edgewood Drive in Baxter.

Nathan Green

Nathan Green

