Officers & Man Shot By Police In Bemidji Identified

Five Charged In Alcohol-Related Death At BSU

Nov. 30 2018
Five men have been charged with furnishing alcohol to individuals under the age of 21 in connection with a large party that was held in Bemidji on the night a 19-year old man fell to his death from the 7th floor of Tamarack Hall on the campus of Bemidji State University.

Bryce Peter Mattson, Jack William Mathison, Aaron Elliot Trebelhorn, Zachary Charles Morse, and Jordan Trowbridge Swan are each charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

An investigation into the party began after Isaac Jon Morris of Cokato fell to his death early in the morning on September 30th after attending the party where the alcoholic beverages were provided.

The criminal complaint alleges that Mattson, Mathison, and Trebelhorn pooled funds to obtain kegs of beer for the party and sold cups for access to the beer.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Morse and Swan purchased the kegs for the party and provided the location to hold the party.

