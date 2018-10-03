Five Candidates Running For Two Open Seats On Baxter City Council

On November 6, voters in the Baxter community will head to the polls and vote on who they would like to see on their city council.

Baxter, a city of around 8,000 has a council made up of their mayor, vice mayor, and three council members.

There are five local candidates from Baxter running for the two open at-large seats that were left open by two council members who decided not to run for reelection at their term end. The five running for the open seats offer a variety of backgrounds and experience.

“I’ve been teaching for over thirty years and retiring this spring,” said candidate Connie Lyscio who is currently a gym teacher at Baxter Elementary School.

“I spent about six years as a police officer and right now I work as a self-employed financial advisor,” explained Zach Tabatt who announced his bid last summer.

“I worked for CTC for twelve years and then within the last year I switched to I’m an insurance agent now with Fiducia Benefits Group,” said Lori Rubin who decided to run after serving on the long-range planning commission for the city of Baxter.

“I’m the Executive Director of the Crisis Line and Referral Service,” explained Mary Marana who said her experience with the crisis line will be beneficial on the City Council.

“I got drafted into the armed forces for a little while and when I retired I was working at an auto center,” said Robert Nesheim who is a long-time resident of the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Each candidate has a unique set of values and issues that they want to bring to the city council table.

“I’ve always been told that the world is run by those who show up,” added Nesheim. “So I figured I’d show up.”

“Supporting police, fire, and EMS is extremely important for this growing city. We can’t leave that behind as we grow,” said Tabatt.

“Mental health, emotional health, making sure that Baxter is welcoming for multi-level of incomes,” explained Lyscio. “I think we have to be flexible, willing to work but yet still have that maintenance,” said Marana. “Because proper maintenance does keep prices down.”

“I think it’s really important that businesses have their voices heard. They may not be residents of the city but they’re definitely a big draw,” added Rubin.

The five candidates might have different ideas, but they all have one thing in common, their love of Baxter.

“Baxter is very fortunate that there are five candidates. If you look at some of the other communities in the area there aren’t other people wanting to step up and run for city council,” said Rubin.

“I love living in Baxter. I would love it if my children lived in Baxter and raised my grandchildren here,” said Lyscio. “I’ve left a few times but I’ve always come back. There must be a reason,” added Nesheim.

“I’m really proud of the fact that we’ve grown so much over the last several years and it looks like we’re on a good trajectory,” explained Tabatt.

“I have watched it grow from I think, goodness, about 3,000 people to now over 8,500,” said Marana. “It’s home”

Community members will have an opportunity to meet the candidates at an event on October 12 at 7:30 a.m. at Yesterday’s Gone in downtown Brainerd.