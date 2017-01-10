DONATE

Five Candidates Emerge For Bemidji Ward 4 City Council Seat

Mal Meyer
Jan. 10 2017
James Ravnikar

Five candidates for the Bemidji Ward 4 city council seat have submitted their candidacy paperwork just one day after the filing period opened.

According to Bemidji City Clerk Kay Murphy, five candidates have filed for the position. James Ravnikar, Jim Thompson, Linda L. Lemmer, Patrick J. Plemel and Richard Lehmann have submitted the necessary paperwork as of 2:30 p.m., January 10.

Candidate James Ravnikar is a Minnesota Army National Guard veteran with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He also holds a M.B.A. from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Ravnikar currently is the CEO of Great Northern Holdings Corporation based in Bemidji.

“This is my first time seeking public office,” said Ravnikar in a statement. “I’m choosing to run because I believe my experience and hard work can help keep Bemidji a vibrant and thriving community as we look toward continued growth and improvement. I will bring new energy and new ideas to city government. I believe that the continued economic development of the city of Bemidji is key to its ongoing prosperity. I promise to work hard and to be accessible. I look forward to having the opportunity to serve the great people of Ward 4.”

The application period is open through Monday, January 23.

The special election will be held on February 14th. If none of the five candidates receive more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will then have a run-off election in March.

This news story will be updated as candidates file their paperwork. Any candidate statements can be sent to news@lptv.org.

Mal Meyer
