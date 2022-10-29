Lakeland PBS

Five Bemidji Area Leaders Recognized at Women United Tribute Awards

Mary BalstadOct. 28 2022

Behind every great project is a great woman – or, in this case, five great women. Bemidji area leaders were recognized yesterday for their contributions to the community at the 6th annual Women United Tribute Awards.

Recognized as emerging or current leaders in the Bemidji area, these five recipients were honored for their time and effort toward positive changes in the community.

At the breakfast gathering, the group Women United discussed not only positive change groups like the Bemidji Area Food Shelf and the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, but also what individuals can do for the Bemidji community.

The Tribute Awards were given to Kay Mack, Becky Secore, Sarah Guida, and Natasha Kingbird. Kayla Winkler received the Emerging Leader Award.

Spanning different experiences and ages, the award winners show the already established and upcoming leaders of the area.

The breakfast on Thursday was the final quarterly meeting for the year for Women United. Project updates were also discussed at this meeting, including progress on the mobile food pantry, shelter shuttle, and a new facility for the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

