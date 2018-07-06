Five Arrested in Crow Wing County Drug Bust
Five residents of the Lakes Area were arrested Thursday morning for drug offenses and probation violations at a residence in the 10000 block of County Road 16 in Ideal Township.
A search warrant was executed around 9:24 a.m. by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID), Crow Wing County
Sheriff’s Office and Baxter Police Department. LADID found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, worth about $16,000.00 in street value. Along with the drugs law enforcement also found large amounts of cash and ammunition inside the residence.
Arrested were:
– Brienna Rodriguez age 26 Pine River MN (probation violation)
– Doug Melby Jr age 59 Pequot Lakes MN (1st degree drugs, possess pistol/weapon ineligible person ammunition)
– Charles Ford age 60 Backus MN (5th degree drugs)
– Richard Kinnunen age 52 Brainerd MN (5th degree drugs, probation violation)
– Lisa Maas age 52 Crosby MN (probation violation)
Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl said, “these arrests were the result of a continuing investigation and tips from our public. A case like this is a perfect example of our office working with the public to get these drugs out of our community and arrest those involved.”
