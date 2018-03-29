Five Arrested In Cass Lake Drug Bust

A drug bust in Cass Lake has resulted in the arrest of five individuals as well as the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department said in a press release that it executed a search warrant on Monday in the Tract 33 area of Cass Lake after ongoing investigations involving weapons offenses and illegal drug activity. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement located methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a short-barreled shotgun inside the home.

Anthony Larose was arrested for possessing illegal weapons and drugs. Zachary White, Charles Thompson III and Charles Fairbanks were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Rodriguez was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles.