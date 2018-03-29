DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Five Arrested In Cass Lake Drug Bust

Nathan Green
Mar. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

A drug bust in Cass Lake has resulted in the arrest of five individuals as well as the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department said in a press release that it executed a search warrant on Monday in the Tract 33 area of Cass Lake after ongoing investigations involving weapons offenses and illegal drug activity. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement located methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a short-barreled shotgun inside the home.

Anthony Larose was arrested for possessing illegal weapons and drugs. Zachary White, Charles Thompson III and Charles Fairbanks were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Rodriguez was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Heroin With Fentanyl Seized In Drug Bust

Search Warrant Leads To Drug Arrest

Red Lake Woman Arrested On Heroin Charges In Motley

Six People Arrested In Brainerd On Drug-Related Charges

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Cohasset Man Pleads Guilty To Counts Of Animal Cruelty

A Cohasset man has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District Court. 43-year-old Steven Lee
Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Cohasset Man Pleads Guilty To Counts Of Animal Cruelty

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Bemidji State University Hosts Women's History Month Panel

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

CLC Softball Off To Hot Start This Season

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Light and Fresh Grapefruit Salad

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Proposed New Baxter Elementary School Site Identified

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.