Five Arrested In Cass Lake Drug Bust
A drug bust in Cass Lake has resulted in the arrest of five individuals as well as the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons.
The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department said in a press release that it executed a search warrant on Monday in the Tract 33 area of Cass Lake after ongoing investigations involving weapons offenses and illegal drug activity. During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement located methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and a short-barreled shotgun inside the home.
Anthony Larose was arrested for possessing illegal weapons and drugs. Zachary White, Charles Thompson III and Charles Fairbanks were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Alexis Rodriguez was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More
thanku for u post... Read More
Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More
Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More