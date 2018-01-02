Five Arrested Following SWAT Raid

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a house in Swanville Township on Friday, Dec.29. Upon arrival the officers spoke with witnesses who said that 4 individuals left the scene in a Chevy Impala.

According to a press release the investigators located a window that had been shot through from outside the home but no one inside the house was injured.

Investigators located the suspect car in the city of Browerville, located in Todd County. Officers were granted a search warrant for the house on Hwy 71 when the Morrison County SWAT Team was activated and responded.

Individuals were not associated with the shooting but were inside the house were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. William Giroux, 36, of St.Cloud and Kayla Pistachio-Fuller, 27, from Iona were taken into custody by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office as a result.

Pistachio-Fuller also faces charges connected to the shooting. Shawn Steffansen, 36, from Taylor, MN, Anthony Pistachio, 49, from Iona, MN and Ashley Richardson, 30, from Iona, MN were arrested by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office awaiting formal charges for the shooting incident.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office believes this incident was isolated and there is no known danger to the public as the investigation continues.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the Little Falls Police Department and the Browerville Fire Rescue and Ambulance Service.