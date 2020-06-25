FitQuest Fitness Center in Baxter Reopens Amid Pandemic
For close to 15 years, FitQuest Fitness Center has been a workout haven for many within the Brainerd Lakes community.
Joan Peterson, who started FitQuest in 2008, has seen a lot in her time as a business owner but explained she had never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though this may have been a bump in the road for her business, Peterson is determined to overcome this obstacle to continue serving the community she loves so much.
