Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With summer officially here, Ray Gildow and Mandy Uhrich are back again every Thursday night on Lakeland News to host the fifteen week segment of “Fishing Tips”.

In the first episode of the summer, Ray and Mandy re-introduce themselves and tell viewers what to expect to see on Fishing Tips this summer.