Fishing Tips: Prepping The Boat

It’s that time of year again…the start of summer! Ray Gildow of the Nisswa Guides League and Mandy Uhrich, the Bassing Biologist, join us once again for Fishing Tips. Before they cast their rods, though, they discuss prepping the boat and staying safe on the water.

