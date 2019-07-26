Lakeland PBS
Fishing Tips: Clear Water Fishing

Jul. 25 2019

With some lakes getting clearer because of invasive species, anglers are having to change their strategies. In this week’s Fishing Tips, Ray and Mandy discuss what to do when your favorite lake is as clear as a bell.

