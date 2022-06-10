Lakeland PBS

Fishing Tips 2022: Reel Selection

In this segment of Fishing Tips, Ray and Mandy go over what reels to use when out on the water.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

Fishing Tips 2022: Getting to Know Ray and Mandy

Ice Off Both Lake of the Woods & Leech Lake Ahead of Fishing Opener

Fishing Tips: Lindy Rigs

Fishing Tips: Soft Plastic Baits

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.