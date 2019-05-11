Lakeland PBS
Fishing Season Opener Comes With Risk Of Spreading Aquatic Invasive Species

May. 11 2019

Saturday, May 11th is the day anglers across the state have been waiting for as walleye fishing season officially opens. But with more people using area lakes, the chance of spreading unwanted aquatic invasive species is at a greater risk.

Aquatic invasive species can come in many different forms, but all of them do harm to either the lakes ecosystem or to people using the lake. The DNR wants to remind everyone ahead of fishing season to drain all the water from your boat and live wells after each time it’s out on the water. Boat owners are also required to clean any mud or plants from their boat before transporting it, and they should never dump their bat into the water.

Many lakes have informational signs at their public access points to remind people of the laws. Beltrami County will open their invasive species decontamination station on May 20th for anyone who finds invasive species on their boat.

