Fishing Opener Set To Be Favorable For Local Anglers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 fishing opener in Minnesota is right around the corner, and with this year’s spring providing a quick melt, fish around the area have been spawning. Three local fishing guides suggest using a jig and minnow if you want to catch walleye.