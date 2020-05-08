Fishing Opener Set To Be Favorable For Local Anglers

The 2020 fishing opener in Minnesota is right around the corner, and with this year’s spring providing a quick melt, fish around the area have been spawning. Three local fishing guides suggest using a jig and minnow if you want to catch walleye.
By — Chaz Mootz
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!