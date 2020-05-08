Lakeland PBS

Fishing Opener Set To Be Favorable For Local Anglers

Chaz MootzMay. 7 2020

The 2020 fishing opener in Minnesota is right around the corner, and with this year’s spring providing a quick melt, fish around the area have been spawning. Three local fishing guides suggest using a jig and minnow if you want to catch walleye.

By — Chaz Mootz

