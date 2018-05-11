Fishing Opener Kicks Off Tourist Season in Brainerd Lakes

“You might have to wait a little longer in line or you might have to wait to get into one of your favorite restaurants but that’s all the sound of tourism and the sound of economic development,” said Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber President.

It’s officially tourist season in the Brainerd Lakes, thanks to visitors that come for the fishing opener.

“In our business, it is an important weekend because we have a long, extended winter like we have seen this last year and so it is nice to have busy times like this and hopefully we will see a spike in business- that just helps throughout the whole year,” said Kyle Krueger, Boomer’s Bait & Tackle Owner.

Just as local bait shops will see a jump in revenue, many restaurants are also excited for the anglers to get into town.

“This is when we start paying off the winter bills that build up all winter,” said Lee Johnson the owner of Zorbaz on Gull.

As the unofficial kick-off to summer has finally arrived.

“We depend on them, it’s wonderful to get things started and start to see boats out on the dock and people out on the patio,” Johnson said.

Opening weekend is a time the local business community is hoping to make a good impression on the out of town guests.

“It is a hug opportunity for the Brainerd Lakes Area to attract new people and really shine when it comes to fishing,” Kilian said.

Local fishing guides are preparing for their season of work but for some this weekend is all about family first.

“This is going to be something I just do from here on out with my boys,” said John Blong, a local Fishing Guide. “Probably about 2 years ago I started fishing with my boys [on opening weekend] and I look forward to that more than anything.”

For many families, the local businesses are the first stop on the road to new memories.

“The love of fishing that you see come through the door and the excitement, especially when they bring kids with them it’s pretty cool to see,” Krueger said.

And time to celebrate after a long winter…

“We just can’t wait to get on the boat,” said Joe Doolittle, a local fisherman. “We get sick of the ice on the lake and now it is time to get out on the open water.

But no matter what your traditions are on opening weekend they are sure to make a big splash in the Brainerd economy.