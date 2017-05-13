Fishing Opener Brings Economic Boost To Area

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
In case you haven’t noticed the increased boat traffic and the booming sales at local bait shops, fishing opener is upon us! Clayton Castle tells us the economic impact of this day and how fishing is personal for many.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More
Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More
Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More