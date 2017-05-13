DONATE

Fishing Opener Brings Economic Boost To Area

Nathan Green
May. 12 2017
In case you haven’t noticed the increased boat traffic and the booming sales at local bait shops, fishing opener is upon us! Clayton Castle tells us the economic impact of this day and how fishing is personal for many.

Nathan Green
About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

