Fishing And Deer Hunting Licenses May Increase

A visit to Minnesota state parks as well as fishing and hunting licenses will cost you more money under the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) budget proposal, according to the Associated Press.

The DNR proposes to raise the annual resident fishing license fee by $3 to $25 and the resident deer hunting license by $4 to $34.

An annual state park permit would rise from $25 to $30. Fees for boats, snowmobiles and ATVs would also increase.