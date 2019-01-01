Fish House Stolen Near Little Falls
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that on Friday, December 28th at approximately 8:48 am, the Sheriff’s Office received a theft report of an Ice Castle Fish House. The incident occurred at Monahan’s Marine, located south of Little Falls on Highway 10.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:00 am, a silver Ford F-150 Crew Cab truck, approximate year 2009-2014, hooked up to the fish house at Monahan’s Marine and drove it off the lot. The stolen fish house is a 2019 Ice Castle Outlaw Edition, 8 X 21 foot, tandem axle, gray with black diamond plating along the bottom. It also has a Berkon frame with the number 1824580 stamped on it.
In the video link below, the theft occurs between 1:10 and 9:10 of the video.
Please help with locating these individuals driving a silver Ford F150 4 door pickup model year between 2009-2014.
Sheriff Larsen encourages residents to be on the lookout and to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 with any information regarding this theft.
