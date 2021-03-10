Fish House Removal Deadline for Northern Minnesota Approaches on March 15

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fish houses in the northern third of Minnesota should be removed on Monday, March 15 before the end of the day. Anglers can still go on the lakes with their houses but should not leave them unoccupied.

If shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners will face penalties and structures may be confiscated and removed by a conservation officer. If conditions or other circumstances are making it difficult for people to meet the deadline, they should contact their local conservation officer to explain the situation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today