Lakeland PBS

Fish House Removal Deadline for Northern Minnesota Approaches on March 15

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 9 2021

Fish houses in the northern third of Minnesota should be removed on Monday, March 15 before the end of the day. Anglers can still go on the lakes with their houses but should not leave them unoccupied.

If shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners will face penalties and structures may be confiscated and removed by a conservation officer. If conditions or other circumstances are making it difficult for people to meet the deadline, they should contact their local conservation officer to explain the situation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Clearwater County 4-H Club Learns to Make Snowshoes From Scratch

In Business: Skeeter Stitch in Bemidji Sees Growth Over the Years

More Than 1 Million Minnesotans Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

“Plow Bunyan” Coming to MnDOT District 2

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.