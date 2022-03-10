Fish House Removal Deadline Approaching for Northern Minnesota Lakes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Springtime is just around the corner, which means ice fishing season will soon be coming to an end.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced that the deadlines for removing ice fishing houses and trailers from northern Minnesota lakes is Monday, March 21st by 11:59 PM, and that they’d like anglers to keep that in mind and make plans to meet it.

The upcoming deadline for fish house removal doesn’t mean that anglers can no longer use them. After the deadline, fish houses must be in use between midnight and sunrise in order to stay on the ice. Shelters cannot be left or stored at public accesses.

In addition to making sure shelters are removed by the requested deadlines, the DNR will also ensure that all items, including trash, are removed as well. DNR Conservation Officer Brice Vollbrecht said items that are commonly left behind include bait, blocking materials, cans, bottles, plastic bags filled with waste, and cigarette butts. There has also been an increase in people dumping sewage on top of the ice.

The deadline for the lower two-thirds of the state was on Monday, March 7 and has already passed. The DNR is encouraging anglers to contact them if they are not able to remove their fish houses by requested deadlines.

Anglers should also keep in mind that ice is never 100% safe. If you plan to keep trucks and ice houses out on the lake past the removal deadline, be mindful of warmer temperatures and ice thickness.

