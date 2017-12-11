DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Fish House Expo Rolls Through Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Dec. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

Fish Houses are becoming hot commodities this time of year as the lakes freeze and the ice fishing begins. Many people in Brainerd had the opportunity to see the latest and greatest models of Fish Houses at the Nilson’s Hardware Ice Castle Fish House Expo at the Brainerd Armory over the weekend.

“We’ve come up with a few of our own models, we have several here at the show that are unique to Nilson’s Hardware and RV that you won’t find at any other dealer,” Nilson’s Hardware Co-Owner Robert Bryce said.

The feature Fish House at the Expo was the Grand Outdoors. It’s 24 feet long, features up-to-date amenities and even cool LED lights.

“It’s really got just about everything you need,” Bryce said. “It’s almost more like a home than a Fish House or a Camper.”

For Robert Bryce, the Fish House business has become a family affair as well.

“Me and my Dad purchased Nilson’s Hardware on September 1st of last year,” Quentin Bryce, Robert’s son and Nilson’s Hardware Co-Owner, said. “We’ve been selling Ice Castle fish house since 2005 and just getting to learn all the new models and creating our own models is something we’ve been working on and have a lot of fun doing.”

Robert has always wanted to be in the fish house business, since building his own fish house as a kid.

“I remember seventh grade I built myself a 6×8 fish house, you know, and all my buddies thought it was the greatest thing,” The elder Bryce said. “I had one of the nicest house out on the lake. To think back that that was roughly 30 years ago and to where we’ve come now is just amazing.”

Robert says he brought the Expo to Brainerd because of the abundant amount of expos in the Twin Cities and the abundant of interest in the Lakes Country area.

“A lot of people in rural Minnesota don’t want to go down to the cities,” Robert Bryce said. “Brainerd is centrally located and is of course it’s a great area up here for fishing. There are a lot of fisherman up here and a lot of lakes.”

This was the sixth year for the expo.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

GOP Candidates For Governor Lay Out Vision In Baxter

“Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” Opens At Brainerd Community Theatre

Veterans Set To Serve Thanksgiving Meal In Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Lake Park

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Man Recognized As An Outstanding Young Minnesotan

Over the past 61 years, Ten Outstanding Young Minnesotans, also known as TOYM has recognized the leadership of more than 550 young Minnesotans
Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Man Recognized As An Outstanding Young Minnesotan

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

CLC Looks To Update Athletic Facilities With New Campaign

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Minnesota Named Best-Run State In America

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Tests Show No Spread Of Chronic Wasting Disease In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

Northern Minnesota Spreads Christmas Cheer To Kids Overseas.

Posted on Dec. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.