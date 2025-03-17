Fischbach Announces Re-Election Campaign for MN’s 7th Congressional District

Earlier today, Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach announced her campaign for another term as Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District Representative.

Fischbach was first elected to Congress in 2020 and recently secured re-election for her third term in November with over 70 percent of the vote, the highest vote percentage for any Minnesota Congressional candidate of either party. She was also the first woman in Minnesota history to serve as president of the Minnesota Senate and served as 49th Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota from 2018 to 2019 following the appointment of Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate.

In a press release, Fischbach says she launched her campaign in 2020 to push for stronger rural communities, cut federal spending, and defend individual rights and that she wants to continue working as the advocate for western Minnesota.

Erik Osberg of Wadena announced last week he is running as a Democrat to oppose Fischbach for the 7th Congressional District seat.