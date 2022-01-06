First-Year Head Coach Joey Hanowski Leading Undefeated Flyers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Little Falls boys hockey has yet to lose this year. The Flyers are a perfect 13-0 and ranked third in the state in Class A. That would be impressive on its own, but it’s even more impressive given the fact that Little Falls has a new head coach this year in Joey Hanowski.

Hanowski, a former Little Falls hockey player and Bemidji State baseball alum, is not only stepping into a new role, but is doing so after long-time Little Falls head coach Tony Couture stepped down after coaching 28 seasons with the Flyers.

Hanowski is hoping the Flyers continue to get better throughout the season and get to where they did last year with Couture: a 6A section championship and a trip to the Class A state tournament.