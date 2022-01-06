Lakeland PBS

First-Year Head Coach Joey Hanowski Leading Undefeated Flyers

Chaz MootzJan. 5 2022

Little Falls boys hockey has yet to lose this year. The Flyers are a perfect 13-0 and ranked third in the state in Class A. That would be impressive on its own, but it’s even more impressive given the fact that Little Falls has a new head coach this year in Joey Hanowski.

Hanowski, a former Little Falls hockey player and Bemidji State baseball alum, is not only stepping into a new role, but is doing so after long-time Little Falls head coach Tony Couture stepped down after coaching 28 seasons with the Flyers.

Hanowski is hoping the Flyers continue to get better throughout the season and get to where they did last year with Couture: a 6A section championship and a trip to the Class A state tournament.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Hockey Shut Out by Moorhead on the Road

Bemidji Boys Hockey’s Colten Pickett Gets Hat Trick in Win Over EGF

Bemidji Boys Hockey Leaning On Toughness and Togetherness

Bemidji Boys Hockey Falls to Buffalo 4-1 at Home

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.