First Woman to Lead MN Air National Guard Assumes Duties

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The first woman to lead the Minnesota Air National Guard has officially assumed her duties.

Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson is the most senior enlisted member of the Minnesota Air Guard. She’s in charge of about 2,000 airmen located at two separate wings and the command headquarters.

Erikson has 32 years of service in the Air Force and has held six different duty positions. She began her career as a jet engine mechanic on the C-141 cargo aircraft. At one point she was in charge of the 148th Medical Group that deployed to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today