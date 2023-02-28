First Street Bemidji Water Tower Implodes, No Impacts to Water System

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji water tower imploded today but city officials say the structure is sound and there should not be any major impacts to the city’s water service delivery system while it is being repaired.

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says the water tower located on 1st Street East experienced damage to its “enter water rising column”. Sections of 1st Street East were cordoned off for about two hours around one this afternoon while the city confirmed the structural integrity of the water tower.

Mathews says it’s his understanding that the implosion was caused by a vacuum created by ice impeding the gravity water flow.

The city will now begin working on a potential insurance claim as well as obtaining costs estimates to repair the tower.

