Lakeland PBS

First Street Bemidji Water Tower Implodes, No Impacts to Water System

Mary BalstadFeb. 28 2023

A Bemidji water tower imploded today but city officials say the structure is sound and there should not be any major impacts to the city’s water service delivery system while it is being repaired.

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says the water tower located on 1st Street East experienced damage to its “enter water rising column”. Sections of 1st Street East were cordoned off for about two hours around one this afternoon while the city confirmed the structural integrity of the water tower.

Mathews says it’s his understanding that the implosion was caused by a vacuum created by ice impeding the gravity water flow.

The city will now begin working on a potential insurance claim as well as obtaining costs estimates to repair the tower.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Considering Approach to City Manager Review

Bemidji City Council Draws Public Ire Over City Manager Employment Discussion

Bemidji City Council Reviews 6 Options for City Hall, Fire Station Renovations

Bemidji Rail Corridor Project Has Hazy Timeline

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.