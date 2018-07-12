Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

First Segment of South Sixth Street Construction in Brainerd Set to Open July 13th

Anthony Scott
Jul. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

By noon tomorrow, July 13th, Brainerd residents can finally see the completion of the first section of the South Sixth street construction in downtown Brainerd. The summer-long project has caused many delays and has forced people to find alternate routes to their destinations. The segment between Willow Street and Joseph Street will be complete and open to local residents and businesses on July 13th.

This is only the first section so signed detours will remain in place while crews complete the Business Highway 371 reconstruction project, and motorists and residents can expect the following:

  • Highway 371B/South Sixth Street remains closed from Willow Street to Oak Street. The signed detour directs motorists along Industrial Park Road, Crow Wing County Road 45/13th Street SE and Oak Street.
  • Expect periodic lane, access or sidewalk closures along the entire Highway 371B/South Sixth Street corridor between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street during the remainder of the project.
  • Trucks should follow the signed detour directing commercial vehicles along Industrial Park Road/County Road 117/Thiesse Road, Highway 25 and Highway 210. The turning radiuses are narrow on the local street detour; commercial vehicles should use the truck route whenever possible.
  • Access to businesses and residents will be maintained and open at all times. However, expect to find access changes and gravel surfaces when navigating through work areas.

The entire construction project is planned to be complete by mid-October, and once complete it will reconstruct and redesign the roadway, upgrade city underground utilities and infrastructure, improve pedestrian accessibility, upgrade signal systems and replace road signs throughout the corridor.

For more information about this project, including detour maps and traffic staging, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/brd/. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd SCORE Hoping To Help Small Businesses With New Event

Students Build Robots For Obstacle Course at SEAM Camp

Person Killed After Being Struck By Train In Brainerd

Beltrami County Issues Solid Waste PSAs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Public Library Hosts Reading To Shadow

The Brainerd Public Library offers a special opportunity every Thursday for young readers of all skill level to read to Shadow, a certified
Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Public Library Hosts Reading To Shadow

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Brainerd SCORE Hoping To Help Small Businesses With New Event

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Students Build Robots For Obstacle Course at SEAM Camp

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Autopsy Results Show Death Of Pine River Man Not Caused By Bear

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Red Lake Falls Woman Accused Of Killing Infant Makes First Court Appearance

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.