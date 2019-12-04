First Responders Help Kids Pick Gifts at 4th Annual “Heroes and Helpers” Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

24 children were selected to spend time and shop with a hero today for the 4th annual Heroes and Helpers event that took place at Target in Bemidji.

The event allows children to shop with a hero from the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, Bemidji Fire Department, and EMS personnel. Each child was given $100 and could use the money to buy anything in store, whether it be for themselves or for someone else.

“The children haven’t had a police interaction or maybe not a positive one, so this kinda just sees them in a positive light, it shows them that we’re people, too, and that they can always approach us. And normally they all end up having a great time. The heroes, if they’ve done this event once, they normally sign up for it again; it’s a really great event and to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they can pick out anything they want from the shelf is really neat,” said Tabitha Carrigan, City of Bemidji Police Officer.

The children were selected with the help of Bemidji School District 31 and many sponsors helped fund the event.

Sponsors included: Target, Bemidji Lion’s Club, Bemidji Eagles Club, First City Lion’s Club, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Employee Association, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Professional Firefighters Local 2302, Bemidji Fire Department Relief Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12, DL Electric, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Homes for Heroes and individual members of the Bemidji Police Dept. and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department.

