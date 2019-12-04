Lakeland PBS

First Responders Help Kids Pick Gifts at 4th Annual “Heroes and Helpers” Event

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 3 2019

24 children were selected to spend time and shop with a hero today for the 4th annual Heroes and Helpers event that took place at Target in Bemidji.

The event allows children to shop with a hero from the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, Bemidji Fire Department, and EMS personnel. Each child was given $100 and could use the money to buy anything in store, whether it be for themselves or for someone else.

“The children haven’t had a police interaction or maybe not a positive one, so this kinda just sees them in a positive light, it shows them that we’re people, too, and that they can always approach us. And normally they all end up having a great time. The heroes, if they’ve done this event once, they normally sign up for it again; it’s a really great event and to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they can pick out anything they want from the shelf is really neat,” said Tabitha Carrigan, City of Bemidji Police Officer.

The children were selected with the help of Bemidji School District 31 and many sponsors helped fund the event.

Sponsors included: Target, Bemidji Lion’s Club, Bemidji Eagles Club, First City Lion’s Club, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Employee Association, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Professional Firefighters Local 2302, Bemidji Fire Department Relief Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12, DL Electric, Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Homes for Heroes and individual members of the Bemidji Police Dept. and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Hosts Annual Holiday Open House

Three Bemidji Residents Experience Minor Smoke Inhalation After House Fire

300,000 Lights Brighten Up Bemidji For Annual Night We Light Celebration

In Focus: Go Back In Time This Christmas Season In Little Falls

Latest Stories

Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht Kicks Off State Senate Campaign

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

Lakeland PBS Hosts Annual Holiday Open House

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Calming The Body And Mind Through Yoga

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Presents Rhythms Of Life Concert

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

Beltrami County Attorney Argues Case Before Minnesota Supreme Court

Posted on Dec. 3 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.