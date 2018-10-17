Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

First Presbyterian Church Moving To Baxter After Over 100 Years In Downtown Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

A church in downtown Brainerd is in the process of moving across town to Baxter. The First Presbyterian Church is exchanging buildings with the Halvorson-Johnson Funeral Chapel on Excelsior Drive.

The church is moving due to a decreasing number of attendees and not being able to fill up their church that can hold over 300 people. They worked out a deal with Halvorson-Johnson who was in need of a bigger space to accommodate services for patrons who are without a church home. The congregation is looking forward to a smaller space, but it will be a huge change for the church that has had a home in downtown Brainerd for over a hundred years.

“The church has been here a long time and has a long history in this location downtown. We have been on a block down here since about 1889. So it’s a struggle because people emotionally are connected to it. A lot of people got married here, had their kids baptized here and so it’s just a change,” said Mark Ford, the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Brainerd.

The church will have their last service at their current location on Sunday, November 4 and have their first service in their new location on Sunday, November 11.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Kids Art Camps Offered In Brainerd

Brainerd Community Invited To Paint Downtown Mural

South 6th Street In Downtown Brainerd To Be Closed Until Late August

South Sixth Street Construction in Brainerd Extends to Highway 210

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Level Three Offender Released In Bemidji

A level three offender has been released in Bemidji after serving his sentence imposed on him by the court. According to the notification
Posted on Oct. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Level Three Offender Released In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 17 2018

Rare Paralyzing Disease Affects A Seventh Child In Minnesota

Posted on Oct. 17 2018

Coats For Kids Distributes Winter Gear To People Of All Ages In Need

Posted on Oct. 17 2018

Rakers Needed For Community Cleanup In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 17 2018

Lane Closures Expected In Bemidji Tomorrow

Posted on Oct. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.