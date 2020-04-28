First Official Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In a press release this morning, Crow Wing County officials announced that the Minnesota Department of Health had confirmed the first death related to coronavirus in the county.

The Department confirmed that the resident was a man in his 70s and that he passed away late on Monday night.

“Our condolences go out to this man’s family and friends,” said Crow Wing County Board Chairman Paul Koering. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and counties in Minnesota. This is another sad milestone in the battle against COVID-19 in our community. This Crow Wing County death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”

