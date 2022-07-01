Lakeland PBS

First of the First: Hunter Bischoff is First-Ever Commit to New Augustana Men’s Hockey Program

Chaz MootzJun. 30 2022

In October of 2021, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD announced that it would be starting up a first-ever men’s hockey program that will begin play in 2023. Eight months later, the Vikings got their first-ever player commitment, which came from former Grand Rapids standout forward Hunter Bischoff.

Bischoff announced his commitment to the Vikings via Twitter on June 6th. He graduated from Grand Rapids in 2021 and earlier this year, he played with the Anchorage Wolverines out of the NAHL, scoring 13 goals and 23 assists in 56 games played.

Bischoff is grateful for the opportunity to play for a Division I men’s hockey program, but he also said that it’s just another step along his journey and is excited to start playing for the Vikings in the fall of 2023.

By — Chaz Mootz

