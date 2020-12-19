Lakeland PBS

First National Bank Bemidji Supports Healthcare Workers with Meals

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 18 2020

In an effort to support healthcare workers in the Bemidji community, First National Bank Bemidji has stepped up by providing meals from local establishments to Sanford Health employees and affiliated nursing homes to show their appreciation.

Bagged lunches are being delivered to the COVID-19 unit, emergency room, intensive care unit, clinic and COVID-19 testing site. Meals are provided by local establishments, including Keg & Cork, Big Apple Bagels, Countryside Restaurant, Country Kitchen, and Raphael’s.

“Our team intrinsically has a desire to help our community. We want to show our appreciation to healthcare workers for all they continue to do for our community during the pandemic. One of our team members sent an email asking colleagues for donations to send a sandwich platter to the COVID unit here in town,” said Becky Bentfield, marketing manager of First National Bank Bemidji. “Our leadership saw this as the perfect opportunity to use funds that were set aside for holiday celebrations on a much deserving segment of our community.”

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

