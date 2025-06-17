First National Bank Bemidji & Des Moines Bank Give $20,000 to United Way

First National Bank Bemidji has partnered with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to award a $20,000 grant to the United Way of the Bemidji Area for its Beltrami County Housing Trust Fund.

The funds are intended to go toward supporting affordable housing and community development in Minnesota. First National Bank has had a longstanding partnership with the United Way and says the community impact that the local nonprofit has aligns with the bank’s mission.

“We’re an employee-owned bank, so it is very personal for us and it impacts all of us,” explained First National Bank Bemidji Marketing Manager Autumn Graber in an interview with Lakeland News. “So when we give back to the community, whether it’s through housing, like this particular grant, or supporting small business or education, financial literacy, it all impacts all of us—not just the people that are getting awarded the funds, but the people—it’s all connected.”

Between the bank, its foundation, and its staff, First National Bank Bemidji gives over $200,000 a year to the community in donations and sponsorships. The partnership with FHLB Des Moines is bringing the $20,000 to the Bemidji United Way thanks to the Iowa bank’s Member Impact Fund.

“So what they did is they created this fund and it’s a matching grant,” said Graber. “So for every $1, they give $3. So we were able to really increase the effectiveness of our donation by partnering with them to make it a $20,000 donation.”

First National Bank Bemidji and the United Way partnered in the past on different community efforts, but this one is the first of its kind.