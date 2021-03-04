Lakeland PBS

First Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines Reach Minnesota

Lakeland News — Mar. 3 2021

Minnesota state and health officials on Wednesday celebrated the arrival of the first shipments of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help speed up the pace of vaccinations and a return to normal in the state.

Governor Tim Walz visited an M Health Fairview warehouse in Minneapolis that was one of several sites across the state to receive a share of the state’s initial 45,200 doses of the new vaccine. Minnesota won’t get any more for the next week or two, but the governor expects deliveries of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to rise in the meantime.

The federal government authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Saturday. It has the advantage of working with just one dose instead of two. Health commissioner Jan Malcolm says she’s highly confident that the state will reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of the 65-and-over population before the end of the month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Gives Updates on COVID-19 and Vaccines

Essentia Health Allowing Minnesotans 65 and Up to Schedule COVID-19 Vaccinations by Phone

Under 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Wednesday

Bemidji Middle and High Schoolers to Return to Full In-Person Learning on March 25

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.