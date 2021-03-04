First Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines Reach Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota state and health officials on Wednesday celebrated the arrival of the first shipments of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help speed up the pace of vaccinations and a return to normal in the state.

Governor Tim Walz visited an M Health Fairview warehouse in Minneapolis that was one of several sites across the state to receive a share of the state’s initial 45,200 doses of the new vaccine. Minnesota won’t get any more for the next week or two, but the governor expects deliveries of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to rise in the meantime.

The federal government authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Saturday. It has the advantage of working with just one dose instead of two. Health commissioner Jan Malcolm says she’s highly confident that the state will reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of the 65-and-over population before the end of the month.

