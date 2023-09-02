First Friday At Gallery North Bemidji-Art Gallery

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Every year since pre-Covid-19 Gallery North Bemidji has done “First Fridays” where they allow local artists and artists in the surrounding area to showcase their art work.

When Covid-19 started the local business stopped their “First Friday,” but did not stop the artist from showcasing their art in the gallery.

Gallery North Bemidji has been a part of the Bemidji Community since 1989. It was when A dozen or more artists decided to work together to promote art, art interest, and art events in Bemidji and the surrounding area.

“This is a cooperative artists gallery. So it’s all artists from the local Bemidji area got together and said, we need a kind of a market somehow so that artists can show their space, their work in a space, and then each of the artists also works in this space.” Mary Knox-Johnson said, President of Gallery North Bemidji.

With this month First Friday a student of Pathways To Art (PTA) was allowed to showcase his art. The PTA is a program for youth ages 11-17 to be mentored by artist in the local community and allow them to work on and produce art and eventually be displayed in The Gallery North Bemidji for sale.

“This pathway to arts is something new that we are doing here at the gallery. And so just to encourage other people, if they’re interested in arts and are looking to advance their careers to come down, check us out and let us know that that’s a path they want to take and see if we can hook them up with another artist.” Chris Tolman said, Artist and mentor at Gallery North Bemidji.

Brennen Hill is the first to be a part of the PTA program; he was discovered by mentor Chris Tolman and later brought to Gallery North Bemidji. Where he displayed his art and sold his first piece of Art.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s fun being the first junior artist here. I know It’s just an exciting thing. Chris Tolman She invited me and said that it would be fun to put some of my stuff here. When I showed her my drawings one time.” Brennen Hill said, Pathway To Art student.