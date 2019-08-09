Lakeland PBS
First-Ever Girls Empowerment Institute Takes Place At CLC

Aug. 8 2019

The first-ever Girls Empowerment Institute took place at Central Lakes College on Wednesday. Over 60 area girls in grades 3-8 learned to cast away self-doubt, worked on skills in different sports, and listened to powerful messages from female role models.

The institute’s goal was to empower, excite, and teach girls to be their best selves while leading others as well.

“Today is really about bringing these girls together and letting them know that they have a sisterhood of people who are passionate about what they are doing and who they are as people,” said Girls Empowerment Institute Presenter Shelly Boyum-Breen.

“It is really important for girls to hear messages of empowerment, I hope that these girls now become advocates and they go out and share this message to their friends and others so we can continue to grow this,” said Boyum-Breen.

The girls concluded the day with a burning ceremony to get rid of any negative messages they have been told and to cleanse themselves in a positive way.

Chaz Mootz

