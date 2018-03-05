DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

Clayton Castle
Mar. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

The ice was thick and the fish were biting on Saturday on Gull Lake for the All Women Ice Fishing Tournament, put on by the Women Anglers of Minnesota. Organizers say the tournament is a first of its kind and aims to show that fishing is not just for men.

The women who participated in the tournament are avid anglers themselves, not matter the season or month on the calendar.

Women Anglers of Minnesota is a group that devotes resources to growing interest in fishing, not just women, but for youth as well. And for many of the women, this ice fishing tournament gives them an outlet to continue that passion.

And the best part of the weekend for the women on Gull Lake, the fish were biting.

Organizers say that there will be a 2nd Annual All Women Ice Fishing Tournament, sometime in 2019.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Spotlight: Frozen Fore Adds Snowmobile Drag Races

Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic Takes Over Gull Lake

This Year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Could Be Biggest Yet

Motorists Urged To Use Caution During Ice Fishing Extravaganza

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

The Bemidji Jaycees recently took home more than fifty individual, project and chapter awards during the Junior Chamber International (JCI)
Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Beltrami County Deputies Investigating Possible Heroin Overdose Death

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Man Who Died In Emily Snowmobile Crash Identified

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Winter Storm Brings Warnings And Advisories

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

BSU's Production Of "The Pirates Of Penzance" Has A Futuristic Twist

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.