First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

The ice was thick and the fish were biting on Saturday on Gull Lake for the All Women Ice Fishing Tournament, put on by the Women Anglers of Minnesota. Organizers say the tournament is a first of its kind and aims to show that fishing is not just for men.

The women who participated in the tournament are avid anglers themselves, not matter the season or month on the calendar.

Women Anglers of Minnesota is a group that devotes resources to growing interest in fishing, not just women, but for youth as well. And for many of the women, this ice fishing tournament gives them an outlet to continue that passion.

And the best part of the weekend for the women on Gull Lake, the fish were biting.

Organizers say that there will be a 2nd Annual All Women Ice Fishing Tournament, sometime in 2019.