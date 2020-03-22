Lakeland PBS

First Death Due to COVID-19 in Minnesota Confirmed

Nathan Green — Mar. 21 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported the first death of a Minnesota resident from COVID-19.

The individual, who died on March 19th, was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was in contact with someone who was earlier confirmed to have the disease.

In a statement from the Department of Health, Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm expressed their sympathies and condolences to the victim’s friends and family and stressed the importance of further preventing the spread of the disease.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” Malcolm said. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this Minnesota death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”

As of Saturday, March 21st, Minnesota had 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 115 a day earlier.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Walz Considers “Stay at Home” Order as Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 115

Many See Anxiety Levels Elevated Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Brainerd Medical Supply Preparing For Increased Demand

Help Wanted At Lueken’s Village Foods

Latest Stories

Former BSU Admin Named Minnesota State Vice Chancellor For Finance and Facilities

Posted on Mar. 21 2020

Joe Haeg Inks One-Year Contract With Tampa Bay

Posted on Mar. 21 2020

26 Beavers Land on NSIC All-Academic Team

Posted on Mar. 21 2020

Walz Considers "Stay at Home" Order as Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reach 115

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Many See Anxiety Levels Elevated Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.