First Death Due to COVID-19 in Minnesota Confirmed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported the first death of a Minnesota resident from COVID-19.

The individual, who died on March 19th, was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was in contact with someone who was earlier confirmed to have the disease.

In a statement from the Department of Health, Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm expressed their sympathies and condolences to the victim’s friends and family and stressed the importance of further preventing the spread of the disease.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” Malcolm said. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this Minnesota death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”

As of Saturday, March 21st, Minnesota had 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 115 a day earlier.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today