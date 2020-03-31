Lakeland PBS

First Crow Wing County COVID-19 Case Involves Resident From Another County

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 31 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Crow Wing County involves a resident from a different county.

According to a Crow Wing County press release, the male is a permanent resident of another Minnesota county and came to Brainerd as a client at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge. MDH informed the county of the confirmed case on Tuesday, March 31st and say that he has been released to a family member and is being isolated at home.

“People that travel to different places could be tested and confirmed in one location but the actual COVID-19 confirmed case will count in the individual’s county of permanent residence.” said Crow Wing County Public Health Supervisor Michelle Moritz. “This person is currently isolated in a different county. Whether they live in Crow Wing County or they’re here temporarily, we are prepared to follow guidelines and recommendations. We are very fortunate that we have a dedicated emergency preparedness team working with our public health and county leaders working diligently to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our number one goal is to keep our residents safe and healthy.”

According to the release, both Crow Wing County and Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge staff are working with health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health to evaluate where this individual has traveled and with whom they might have come in contact in recent days. People identified will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Brad Hamilton

