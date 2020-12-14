Lakeland PBS

First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Arrives in Minnesota

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 14 2020

Minnesota received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines at four sites across the state today. Two of the four sites included Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and Cass Lake Indian Health Services.

Through the rest of the week, Minnesota is expected to receive a total of 46,800 units of vaccines. Vaccines will be distributed to smaller hospitals or clinics and health care providers will then administer the vaccines to Minnesotans.

The first group to be vaccinated in phase 1 will include health care workers and long-term care residents.

It will be several months before the average Minnesotan will be able to be vaccinated, but we will get there,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “These first vaccine deliveries are one small but very important step in the right direction. In the meantime, we must be patient and absolutely must continue to take those measures that keep all Minnesotans safe: wear a mask when in public, maintain social distancing, get tested, and properly isolate and quarantine when needed.”

The Department of Health staff will train providers on protocols and procedures for administering the vaccine this week, with most vaccinations expected to begin next week, December 21.

However, Cass Lake Indian Health Service started administering their shipment of COVID-19 vaccines today. Five health care workers and five long-term care adults were the 10 people who took the first round of the vaccination. According to Bill Fisher, Bemidji Area Indian Health Service Chief Contractor, the Indian Health Service has been training its employees for weeks and was prepared to start administrating the vaccines as soon as possible.

Cass Lake has about 100 COVID-19 vaccines available with plans to administer another round of vaccines this Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

MN Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package for Businesses and Workers

BSU Students Help State Dept. of Health with COVID-19 Calls

MN Dept. of Health Revokes License of Nisswa Restaurant

In Business: Hill’s Country Greenhouse Providing Christmas Tree Flocking

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.