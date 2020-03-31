First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Itasca County on Sunday.

The patient is in their 60s, but there are no other personal details available at this time. Itasca County Public Health Division Manager Kelley Chandler detailed the latest on their county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Itasca County Public Health has started a coronavirus information phone line that can be reached by calling (218) 327-6784.

