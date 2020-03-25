First Confirmed COVID-19 Case In Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health in Bemidji confirmed its first case of COVID-19 today, making it the first confirmed case in Beltrami County.

The patient is believed to have become ill after being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while traveling internationally.

After experiencing symptoms, the patient messaged their primary care provider through My Sanford Chart after returning home and was tested for COVID-19 at an alternate collection site the day after.

The patient is experiencing mild symptoms from COVID-19 and has been under self-isolation at their private residence since returning home from travel.

The patient will remain under self-isolation until they are no longer contagious.

Sanford providers will continue to follow up with the patient regarding their symptoms and assess whether they may need additional care.

