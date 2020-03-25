Lakeland PBS

First Confirmed COVID-19 Case In Beltrami County

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 25 2020

Sanford Health in Bemidji confirmed its first case of COVID-19 today, making it the first confirmed case in Beltrami County.

The patient is believed to have become ill after being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while traveling internationally.

After experiencing symptoms, the patient messaged their primary care provider through My Sanford Chart after returning home and was tested for COVID-19 at an alternate collection site the day after.

The patient is experiencing mild symptoms from COVID-19 and has been under self-isolation at their private residence since returning home from travel.

The patient will remain under self-isolation until they are no longer contagious.

Sanford providers will continue to follow up with the patient regarding their symptoms and assess whether they may need additional care.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Hackensack Co-Op Temporarily closed Due To Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. Gives Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Sanford Health Introduces New In-House COVID-19 Testing

Latest Stories

Hackensack Co-Op Temporarily closed Due To Coronavirus

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Great River Rescue In Bemidji Looking For Foster Pet Parents

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

BSU Men's Hockey's Driscoll Semifinalist For Mike Richter Award

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Law Enforcement Warning Public After Suspected Fentanyl Seized

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Posted on Mar. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.