First City of Lights Foundation Reveals Upcoming Additions to Holiday Light Show

Mary BalstadMay. 13 2023

With the last bit of snow finally melted, a local organization is already preparing for this upcoming winter holiday season.

The First City of Lights Foundation in Bemidji has revealed their upcoming expansions for the holidays that feature larger-than-life decorations to continue lighting up the city. Pictures of the new displays were presented at the Tourist Information Center on Wednesday.

The new displays include an ice fishing house, a family skating scene, a giant walk-through ornament, and a new Christmas star. But the biggest addition will be a pixelated tree that will have animations play with songs.

These expansions are the largest in the foundation’s history.

“This will be uniquely Bemidji,” said First City of Lights Foundation executive director Josh Peterson. “We will be looking at about 750,000 lights, nearing 800,000.  We’re hoping that within the next couple years with these additions…that we will be hitting that one million light mark.”

The displays will be up during the winter holiday season at Paul Bunyan Park and Library Park. People or organizations can sponsor a display by contacting the First City of Lights Foundation.

