First City of Lights Foundation Prepares for 26th Annual ‘Night We Light’ in Bemidji

It’s less than two days and counting until the city of Bemidji will be illuminated with more than half a million holiday lights for the annual Night We Light celebration. Although this Friday’s events kick off the holiday season for many, preparations can take up to months in advance.

For 26 years, the streets, homes, and businesses of Bemidji have been illuminated during the Night We Light, held the day after Thanksgiving. Since February, the First City of Lights Foundation has planned and purchased over half a million lights to decorate the first city on the Mississippi.

Throughout these 26 years there have also been additions to the day-long celebration. The latest addition is for the Spirit of the Season display, which features a nativity scene and a menorah.

Other events include the signature parade, Santa’s workshop, Christmas window displays at local businesses, and even a tour of homes. At the end of the night is the fireworks show, which even Santa will get to enjoy after he returns from the North Pole for a visit. The Sanford Center will also host an inaugural holiday marketplace on Friday and Saturday.

Although people may be looking forward to celebrating the holiday season during the Night We Light festivities, the event is also a way to honor the giving season through donation drives such as Carts of Care and the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Holiday Gifts for Kids.

The parade will begin this Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. with the ceremony and fireworks to follow.

