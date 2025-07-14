Jul 14, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

First City Dragon Boat Club in Bemidji Moves Practice to Ruttger’s

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

megafresh sale

Summer Bbq First City

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Speedway Results from July 13, 2025

Community

Grand Rapids VFW Raising $10,000 to Bring Local Vets to Twins Game

Sports

Joe Haeg’s Golf Fundraiser Continues Supporting Brainerd Warrior Football

Sports

Breezy Point’s Moser Takes 2nd at PDGA Amateur Master World Championships