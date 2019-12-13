First City Dance Studio to Host Their 10th Annual Production of “The Nutcracker”

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

First City Dance Studio in Bemidji is hosting their 10th annual production of “The Nutcracker” next weekend where about 200 dancers will bring a variety of dance styles to the show.

The Nutcracker is Tchaikovsky’s 1892 classic two-act ballet where a girl befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and battles against an evil mouse king. This dance studio is adding a twist to this classic piece which makes it different from other productions.

“We’ll have about 200, 225 of Bemidji’s finest dancers, tapping, doing some lyrical, some jazz to The Nutcracker which is something you don’t usually see, you usually – your Nutcracker is a classic ballet but because we have so many talented dancers in the subject of tap and lyrical and jazz that we incorporated all those subjects in the classic Nutcracker,” said Cathy Marcotte, First City Dance Studio Director/Owner. “It’s amazing to me how many people have not seen The Nutcracker, so I love being able to bring this to Bemidji and I think everyone that walks out has I think new appreciation for art and ballet and just the great talent that we have here.”

The dance studio will be hosting a paint-your-own-nutcracker event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m to 1:30 p.m. at Compass Rose. You’ll also get a chance to meet The Nutcracker cast and take photos.

